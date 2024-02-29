Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers get set for the sprint-drag-carry in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Career Counselor Competition at John Rodgers Field, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2024. Sixteen noncommissioned officers are competing, Feb. 26-29, 2024, with the top NCOs going on to compete at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8265680
    VIRIN: 240226-A-YX677-6231
    Resolution: 7512x5010
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition
    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition
    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Career Counselor
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT