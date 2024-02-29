Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition

A Soldier conducts EST during the weapons skills portion of the 2024 Best Career Counselor competition at John Rodgers Field in Oahu, Hi, Feb. 26, 2024. The Soldiers competing are representing their units and brigades in an intense gauntlet to find out who will advance onto the Department of the Army Best Career Counselor Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US