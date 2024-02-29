Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    Indo-Pacific hosts 2024 Best Career Counselor Competition

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier conducts EST during the weapons skills portion of the 2024 Best Career Counselor competition at John Rodgers Field in Oahu, Hi, Feb. 26, 2024. The Soldiers competing are representing their units and brigades in an intense gauntlet to find out who will advance onto the Department of the Army Best Career Counselor Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

