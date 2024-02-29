Artisans at Work

Naval Air Station North Island, CORONADO - Aircraft Mechanic Rasta Baker, from Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, installs tail pylon fairing on an H-53 tail in Bldg. 378. FRCSW is the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul depot in the West Coast providing premiere quality workmanship in support of our warfighters.

Date Taken: 02.29.2024