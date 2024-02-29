Naval Air Station North Island, CORONADO - Aircraft Mechanic Rasta Baker, from Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, installs tail pylon fairing on an H-53 tail in Bldg. 378. FRCSW is the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul depot in the West Coast providing premiere quality workmanship in support of our warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8265667
|VIRIN:
|240301-O-NW381-3878
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Artisans at Work, by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
