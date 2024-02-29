Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artisans at Work

    Artisans at Work

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Naval Air Station North Island, CORONADO - Aircraft Mechanic Rasta Baker, from Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, installs tail pylon fairing on an H-53 tail in Bldg. 378. FRCSW is the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul depot in the West Coast providing premiere quality workmanship in support of our warfighters.

    #frcsw #frcswartisans #frcswmanufacturing #navair #comfrc

