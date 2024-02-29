The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice in El Centro, California, Feb. 22 - Mar. 1, 2024. The Thunderbirds travel to El Centro every year to practice alongside their counterparts, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8265634
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-IH091-2008
|Resolution:
|8131x5567
|Size:
|42.68 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds return to El Centro [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
