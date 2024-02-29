Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds return to El Centro [Image 7 of 22]

    Thunderbirds return to El Centro

    EL CENTRO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice in El Centro, California, Feb. 22 - Mar. 1, 2024. The Thunderbirds travel to El Centro every year to practice alongside their counterparts, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 17:32
    Photo ID: 8265619
    VIRIN: 240224-F-IH091-2007
    Resolution: 3235x4044
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds return to El Centro [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

