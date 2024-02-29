U.S. Army Cpl. Djalima Balima, with Bravo Company, 125th Finance Battalion, poses for a photo at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, February 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8265404
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-LG865-8885
|Resolution:
|1526x1090
|Size:
|501.06 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|STONY BROOK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8TSC Soldier starts anew after joining Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8TSC Soldier starts anew after joining Army
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT