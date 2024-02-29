Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black shakes hands with graduates at the combined graduation for the Marine Corps University Combined Quantico Staff Noncommissioned Officer (SNCO) Academy Career and Advanced Schools at the SNCO Academy Quantico, Virginia on Feb. 28, 2024. Black was the guest speaker and shared insights on the importance of continuing education, serving your local community and country at large, and expectations of Joint Force SNCO warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 14:34 Photo ID: 8265268 VIRIN: 240228-F-MN500-1102 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 22.74 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAC Delivers Address at Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy Quantico [Image 119 of 119], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.