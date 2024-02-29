Attendees participate in breakout sessions during the 2024 Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop in Naples, Italy, Feb. 28, 2024. These breakout sessions focused on economic considerations for best practices in obtaining labor and material pricing, planning through design using combined experiences in task orders for planning and design, host nation challenges to ensure a more stabilized costing and schedules that promote on-time MILCON delivery, and Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) addressing issues that need resolution. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) - Europe District, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) Det. 4, and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) co-hosted the three-day Industry-Government Engagement Workshop to bring together industry partners, present briefs, and participate in Q&A panels to provide a better understanding of the tri-services and address contracting process issues in the European Theater. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Paul Cage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8264626 VIRIN: 240228-N-OB687-1365 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.7 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop [Image 6 of 6], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.