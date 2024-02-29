Thirty basic trainees from 434th Field Artillery Brigade take the oath of citizenship the day before graduation from basic training at Fort Sill, Okla. Feb. 22, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 11:01
|Photo ID:
|8264611
|VIRIN:
|240222-O-KN427-9233
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naturalization [Image 2 of 2], by Tatiana Scharstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thirty Soldiers become U.S. citizens
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT