    Naturalization [Image 2 of 2]

    Naturalization

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Tatiana Scharstein 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Thirty basic trainees from 434th Field Artillery Brigade take the oath of citizenship the day before graduation from basic training at Fort Sill, Okla. Feb. 22, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:01
    Photo ID: 8264611
    VIRIN: 240222-O-KN427-9233
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalization [Image 2 of 2], by Tatiana Scharstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Basic Trainees take Oath of Citizenship
    Naturalization

    Thirty Soldiers become U.S. citizens

    434th Field Artillery Brigade, Fires Center of Excellence

