    15th MEU Learns How to Survive in the Jungle [Image 19 of 20]

    15th MEU Learns How to Survive in the Jungle

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Royal Thai Marine instructor kisses the head of a Monocled Cobra during a jungle survival demonstration at Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    This work, 15th MEU Learns How to Survive in the Jungle [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

