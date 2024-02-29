15th MEU Learns How to Survive in the Jungle

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit eat roots during a jungle survival demonstration at Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

