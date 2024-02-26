Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations as part of an AH-64 Apache gunnery range on February 21, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:29 Photo ID: 8263974 VIRIN: 240221-A-HK139-7601 Resolution: 4839x3382 Size: 1.18 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82CAB FARP Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.