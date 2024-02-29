Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82CAB FARP Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    82CAB FARP Operations

    KUWAIT

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations as part of an AH-64 Apache gunnery range on February 21, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:29
    This work, 82CAB FARP Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP operations
    AH-64 Apache
    82CAB-82ABN

