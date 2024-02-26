82CAB FARP Operations

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations as part of an AH-64 Apache gunnery range on February 21, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
