    Air Assault Course Tower [Image 5 of 8]

    Air Assault Course Tower

    KUWAIT

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Air Assault candidates learn how to rappel from a 50ft. tower as part of the 10-day Air Assault course held on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, February 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:10
    air assault
    rappel tower
    82CAB-82ABN

