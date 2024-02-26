Air Assault School Tower Day

Air Assault candidates learn how to rappel from a 50ft. tower as part of the 10-day Air Assault course held on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, February 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

