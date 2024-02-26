240229-N-EC000-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2024) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Carter Norris, right, from Westfield, Indiana, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Keith Williams, left, from Robles, California, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Laquiane Smith, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, move in a group while simulating securing the pier during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in anti-terrorism drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.