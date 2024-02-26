Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in anti-terrorism drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in anti-terrorism drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240229-N-EC000-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2024) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Carter Norris, right, from Westfield, Indiana, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Keith Williams, left, from Robles, California, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Laquiane Smith, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, move in a group while simulating securing the pier during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 04:58
    Photo ID: 8263904
    VIRIN: 240229-N-EC000-1032
    Resolution: 4348x3106
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in anti-terrorism drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    drill
    CVN 76
    anti-terrorism
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Master-at-Arms

