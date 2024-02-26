USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in anti-terrorism drill

240229-N-EC000-1056 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Keith Williams, left, from Robles, California, and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Carter Norris, from Westfield, Indiana, change positions while simulating securing the pier during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024