    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in anti-terrorism drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240229-N-EC000-1056 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Keith Williams, left, from Robles, California, and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Carter Norris, from Westfield, Indiana, change positions while simulating securing the pier during an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 04:58
    Photo ID: 8263903
    VIRIN: 240229-N-EC000-1056
    Resolution: 4480x3200
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in anti-terrorism drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

