USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin

240228-N-RQ159-1074 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch and Recovery Equipment) Airman Christian Lazaro, from Chicago, spreads floor resin with a paintbrush in a passageway aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

