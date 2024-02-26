Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240228-N-RQ159-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Camerion Blackmon, from Charlotte, North Carolina, mixes floor resin near the forward gym aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 04:53
    Photo ID: 8263887
    VIRIN: 240228-N-RQ159-1038
    Resolution: 1582x2379
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flooring
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    PRC
    resin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT