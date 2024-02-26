240228-N-RQ159-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Camerion Blackmon, from Charlotte, North Carolina, mixes floor resin near the forward gym aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8263887
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-RQ159-1038
|Resolution:
|1582x2379
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors lay floor resin [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT