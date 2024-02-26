Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7]

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Examples of different hairstyles inspired by African-American culture are displayed during the 2024 Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. The display was used to show the significant influence of African American culture throughout history. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Black History Month
    Cultural Expo

