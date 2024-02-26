Examples of different hairstyles inspired by African-American culture are displayed during the 2024 Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. The display was used to show the significant influence of African American culture throughout history. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 03:35
|Photo ID:
|8263690
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-HO957-1028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
