Spangdahlem Air Base community members watch a presentation about the Harlem Renaissance during the 2024 Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. Events such as the expo inspire the next generation of warfighters by highlighting the contributions of African American and Black service members throughout the history of the U.S. military. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 03:35
|Photo ID:
|8263689
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-HO957-1124
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT