    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 5 of 7]

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Artwork showcasing African-American culture is displayed during the 2024 Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. Each February, the Department of Defense recognizes Black History Month to honor the contributions of African American and Black service members to the U.S. military. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 03:35
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Black History Month
    Cultural Expo

