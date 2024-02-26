Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

An attendee of the 2024 Spangdahlem Air Base Black History Month cultural expo views an educational display created by Spangdahlem Middle School students, during the expo at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. The display provided expo attendees with biographies and memoirs of important African American figures throughout U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

