    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 4 of 7]

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An attendee of the 2024 Spangdahlem Air Base Black History Month cultural expo views an educational display created by Spangdahlem Middle School students, during the expo at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. The display provided expo attendees with biographies and memoirs of important African American figures throughout U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 03:35
    VIRIN: 240226-F-GY077-1192
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Cultural Expo

