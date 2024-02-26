Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 3 of 7]

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rackel Taylor, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, sings during a Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. During BHM, Spangdahlem AB African American Heritage Council organized weekly events such as the expo to provide members of the base community with stories of empowerment and resilience as well as spaces to learn more about the contributions of African Americans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 03:35
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Black History Month
    Cultural Expo
    African American Heritage Council

