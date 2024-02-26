U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rackel Taylor, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, sings during a Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. During BHM, Spangdahlem AB African American Heritage Council organized weekly events such as the expo to provide members of the base community with stories of empowerment and resilience as well as spaces to learn more about the contributions of African Americans throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 03:35
|Photo ID:
|8263685
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-GY077-1148
|Resolution:
|5631x4156
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
