U.S. Air Force Airman Arion Davis, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, performs a spoken word poem during a Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. This year's BHM Expo showcased traditional, African American and Black American-inspired art, music, and clothing while also educating attendees on the importance of African American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 03:35
|Photo ID:
|8263684
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-GY077-1141
|Resolution:
|8183x5455
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT