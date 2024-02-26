Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

    Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eddie Yates, Jr., 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, gives a presentation on prominent African American historical figures during a Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. During his presentation, Yates provided the audience with background on distinguished African Americans from the Antebellum South time period, the Civil Rights Era, and the Harlem Renaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    This work, Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Black History Month
    Cultural Expo

