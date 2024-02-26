Spangdahlem AAHC hosts Black History Month Expo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eddie Yates, Jr., 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, gives a presentation on prominent African American historical figures during a Black History Month cultural expo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. During his presentation, Yates provided the audience with background on distinguished African Americans from the Antebellum South time period, the Civil Rights Era, and the Harlem Renaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

