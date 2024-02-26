Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K9 Hoist Training [Image 7 of 11]

    K9 Hoist Training

    KUWAIT

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, facilitates K9 hoist training with the Area Support Group Kuwait Military Working Dog program on February 7, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Hoisting is an important part of MWD training on getting out of hard-to-reach areas in cases of medical emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 03:05
    Photo ID: 8263677
    VIRIN: 240207-A-HK139-4540
    Resolution: 2586x3833
    Size: 816.47 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Hoist Training [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training
    K9 Hoist Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K9
    Hoist Extraction Training
    military working dog (MWD)
    82CAB-82ABN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT