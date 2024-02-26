The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, facilitates K9 hoist training with the Area Support Group Kuwait Military Working Dog program on February 7, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Hoisting is an important part of MWD training on getting out of hard-to-reach areas in cases of medical emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

