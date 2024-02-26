Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10]

    Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 Norwegian Foot March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Deployed U.S. service members begin a Norwegian Foot March at an undisclosed location in the Middle East Feb. 29, 2024. Participants trained for weeks to prepare for the 18.6-mile march, looking to complete it in under 4.5 hours while carrying at least 24 pounds to earn a foreign service badge. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 02:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #NorwegianFootMarch

