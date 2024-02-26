Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 Norwegian Foot March

A deployed U.S. Soldier waves an American flag while rucking during a Norwegian Foot March at an undisclosed location in the Middle East Feb. 29, 2024. To complete the march successfully, participants had to walk or run an 18.6-mile route in under 4.5 hours while carrying a rucksack weighing at least 24 pounds. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
