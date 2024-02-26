A deployed U.S. Soldier waves an American flag while rucking during a Norwegian Foot March at an undisclosed location in the Middle East Feb. 29, 2024. To complete the march successfully, participants had to walk or run an 18.6-mile route in under 4.5 hours while carrying a rucksack weighing at least 24 pounds. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8263669 VIRIN: 240229-F-VR222-1009 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 688.94 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed U.S. Service Members Participate in 2024 Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.