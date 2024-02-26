USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a repair locker inspection

240226-N-UF592-2076 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2024) Master Chief Damage Controlman Theodore Yates, left, from Hardwood, Maryland, observes Damage Controlman Fireman Brittany Ludwig, from Cedar Hill, Missouri, while she conducts inventory during an inspection of a damage control repair locker aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

