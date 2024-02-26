USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a repair locker inspection

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240226-N-UF592-2034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Brittany Ludwig, from Cedar Hill, Missouri, prepares to inventory an investigator kit during an inspection of a damage control repair locker aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8263600
    VIRIN: 240226-N-UF592-2034
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    TAGS

    Inspection
    CVN 76
    Repair Locker
    DC
    USS Ronald Reagan

