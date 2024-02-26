USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a repair locker inspection

240226-N-UF592-2034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Brittany Ludwig, from Cedar Hill, Missouri, prepares to inventory an investigator kit during an inspection of a damage control repair locker aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

