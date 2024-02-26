240226-N-UF592-1202 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2024) Airman Sergio Gonzalez, back, from Ventura, California, and Seaman Hiromi Gonzalez-Cortez, from El Paso, Texas, salute the national ensign during morning colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 01:39
|Photo ID:
|8263595
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-UF592-1202
|Resolution:
|3127x2105
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct morning colors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT