USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct morning colors

240226-N-UF592-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2024) Airman Sergio Gonzalez, from Ventura, California, holds the national ensign before conducting morning colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 02.26.2024
Location: YOKOSUKA, JP