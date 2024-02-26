Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Underway in the Mindoro Straits

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240229-SL149-1294 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 29, 2024) – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) steams in the vicinity of the Mindoro Straits, Feb 29. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. Manchester, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronic Technician 2nd Class Johnathan Talbert)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 01:37
    Photo ID: 8263585
    VIRIN: 240229-N-SL149-1294
    Resolution: 1310x873
    Size: 186.73 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Manchester (LCS 14) Underway in the Mindoro Straits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Manchester
    COMDESRON 7
    LCS 14
    Mindoro Straits
    Critical Waterways

