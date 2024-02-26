240229-SL149-1294 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 29, 2024) – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) steams in the vicinity of the Mindoro Straits, Feb 29. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. Manchester, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronic Technician 2nd Class Johnathan Talbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 01:37 Photo ID: 8263585 VIRIN: 240229-N-SL149-1294 Resolution: 1310x873 Size: 186.73 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Manchester (LCS 14) Underway in the Mindoro Straits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.