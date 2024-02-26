Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "The Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 conduct flight operations in the vicinity of the Miyako Strait

    &quot;The Fighting Tigers&quot; of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 conduct flight operations in the vicinity of the Miyako Strait

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 72

    240301-N-N0824-1001
    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2024) "The Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 conduct flight operations in the vicinity of the Miyako Strait in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 01:13
    Photo ID: 8263566
    VIRIN: 240301-N-NO824-1001
    Resolution: 716x475
    Size: 81.14 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 conduct flight operations in the vicinity of the Miyako Strait, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patrol
    VP-8
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT