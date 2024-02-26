240301-N-N0824-1001

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2024) "The Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 conduct flight operations in the vicinity of the Miyako Strait in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 01:13 Photo ID: 8263566 VIRIN: 240301-N-NO824-1001 Resolution: 716x475 Size: 81.14 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 16 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "The Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 conduct flight operations in the vicinity of the Miyako Strait, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.