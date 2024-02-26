4th FGS, 18th LRS and 1st SOS conduct FARP demonstration

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Carlos, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and a U.S. Air Force Airman with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron standby as two F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi for departure at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. To sustain readiness in adverse conditions, FARP training can take place anytime, day or night. When a fighter squadron has FARP support, choices are increased in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

