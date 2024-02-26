U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, the senior enlisted leader of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, gives a speech honoring Black History Month at a panel discussion at the Stewart Theater on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2024. This event commemorated the history of the civil rights movement and the impact it has had on the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8263393
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-WF398-2935
|Resolution:
|624x416
|Size:
|46.45 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON HIGHLANDS, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT