U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, the senior enlisted leader of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, gives a speech honoring Black History Month at a panel discussion at the Stewart Theater on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2024. This event commemorated the history of the civil rights movement and the impact it has had on the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:29 Photo ID: 8263393 VIRIN: 240215-F-WF398-2935 Resolution: 624x416 Size: 46.45 KB Location: WASHINGTON HIGHLANDS, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.