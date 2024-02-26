Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel

    WASHINGTON HIGHLANDS, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, the senior enlisted leader of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, gives a speech honoring Black History Month at a panel discussion at the Stewart Theater on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2024. This event commemorated the history of the civil rights movement and the impact it has had on the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:29
    Location: WASHINGTON HIGHLANDS, DC, US
    This work, JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

