    JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col., Rev. Cozy Baily, Virginia NAACP State President, speaks at a Black History panel discussion at the Stewart Theater on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb.15, 2024. The event featured four guests speakers who spoke about how transparency and education on African American history can further propel and preserve the culture of a diverse Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    black history month

