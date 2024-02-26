JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col., Rev. Cozy Baily, Virginia NAACP State President, speaks at a Black History panel discussion at the Stewart Theater on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb.15, 2024. The event featured four guests speakers who spoke about how transparency and education on African American history can further propel and preserve the culture of a diverse Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

