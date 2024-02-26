U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, presents a commemorative pen to Senior Master Sgt. Rochelle Brown for her role as a guest speaker during the Black History panel discussion at the Stewart Theater at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2024. Brown grew up in Haiti with grandparents who were in an interracial marriage and she shared the impact that had on her perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:24 Photo ID: 8263391 VIRIN: 240215-F-WF398-2699 Resolution: 624x488 Size: 98.3 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.