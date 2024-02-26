Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, presents a commemorative pen to Senior Master Sgt. Rochelle Brown for her role as a guest speaker during the Black History panel discussion at the Stewart Theater at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2024. Brown grew up in Haiti with grandparents who were in an interracial marriage and she shared the impact that had on her perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

    This work, JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    black history

