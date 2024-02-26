Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rochelle Brown, the senior enlisted leader of the 11th Force Support Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, gestures as she gives a speech about the impact of Black History Month on her career at the Stewart Theater at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2024. Her message was to capture the experience of African American Airmen and to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

    black history month

