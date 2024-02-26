JBAB presents a Black History discussion panel

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rochelle Brown, the senior enlisted leader of the 11th Force Support Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, gestures as she gives a speech about the impact of Black History Month on her career at the Stewart Theater at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2024. Her message was to capture the experience of African American Airmen and to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

