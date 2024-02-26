Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conduct a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:42 Photo ID: 8263348 VIRIN: 240226-N-GV561-1166 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 763.72 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington Participates in Replinishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Wadelon Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.