Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conduct a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8263348
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-GV561-1166
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|763.72 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Participates in Replinishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Wadelon Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
