Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Participates in Replinishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 8]

    George Washington Participates in Replinishment-at-Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Wadelon Presley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conduct a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 26, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:42
    Photo ID: 8263347
    VIRIN: 240226-N-GV561-1064
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 934.49 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Participates in Replinishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Wadelon Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations
    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations
    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations
    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations
    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations
    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations
    George Washington Participates in Replinishment-at-Sea
    George Washington Participates in Replinishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    cvn73
    DDG
    warfighter
    ussgw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT