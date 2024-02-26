Honoring the Furnari family legacy

Descendants of the Funari Hall dining facility’s namesake, the late Navy Lt. Cmdr. Biagio O. Furnari, an officer in charge of the Navy Ceremonial Guard, pose in front of the facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb.16, 2024. Furnari retired from active duty in 1960 after serving with the Bureau of Naval Personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

