Honoring the Furnari family legacy

Nancy Houston, right to left, Bruna Oliveira, and Brittany Furnari, left, share a laugh at the Furnari Hall dining facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 16, 2024. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Biagio O. Furnari was a Purple Heart recipient after sustaining an injury during his three years as a prisoner of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)
