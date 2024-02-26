Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Furnari family legacy [Image 2 of 3]

    Honoring the Furnari family legacy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Nancy Houston, right to left, Bruna Oliveira, and Brittany Furnari, left, share a laugh at the Furnari Hall dining facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 16, 2024. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Biagio O. Furnari was a Purple Heart recipient after sustaining an injury during his three years as a prisoner of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:46
    Photo ID: 8263341
    VIRIN: 240216-F-WF398-2985
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
