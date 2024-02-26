Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Furnari family legacy [Image 1 of 3]

    Honoring the Furnari family legacy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Dominick Furnari and Bruna Oliverira pose in front of an oil painting depicting their late grandfather, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Biagio O. Furnari, the officer in charge of the Navy Ceremonial Guard, at the Furnari Hall dining facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb.16, 2024. Furnari was first assigned as the OIC from 1946 to1948, after serving as a prisoner of war for three years during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:46
    Photo ID: 8263340
    VIRIN: 240216-F-WF398-6011
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Furnari family legacy [Image 3 of 3], by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy Ceremonial Guard

