Honoring the Furnari family legacy

Dominick Furnari and Bruna Oliverira pose in front of an oil painting depicting their late grandfather, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Biagio O. Furnari, the officer in charge of the Navy Ceremonial Guard, at the Furnari Hall dining facility on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb.16, 2024. Furnari was first assigned as the OIC from 1946 to1948, after serving as a prisoner of war for three years during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robert W. Mitchell)

