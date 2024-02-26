Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bruce Morgan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to air department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) move an E-2D Hawkeye from Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116 into the hangar bay while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, February 22, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:42
    Photo ID: 8263308
    VIRIN: 240222-N-SC273-1046
    Resolution: 2097x1398
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Bruce Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CVN73
    #Warfighter
    #USSGW
    #SpiritofFreedom
    #AtlanticOcean

