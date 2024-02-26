George Washington Conducts Hangar Bay Operations

Sailors assigned to air department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) move an E-2D Hawkeye from Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116 into the hangar bay while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, February 22, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN