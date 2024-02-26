Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 11 of 11]

    One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Intravenous therapy drips while vascular surgery commences at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. Engagements like The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:14
    This work, One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24
    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

