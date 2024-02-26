One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson, 81st Medical Group vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team troop commander, performs a surgery with a partner nation surgeon at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. This is the second iteration of the LAMAT mission in St. Lucia, where patients were pre-selected in coordination with hospital medical directors and physicians under the direction of St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

